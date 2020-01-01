After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Dynamic Data Structures on the GPU
John Owens, UC Davis
GTC 2020
Dynamic data structures allow updates to the data structure without having to rebuild it completely. I'll discuss four dynamic GPU data structures that we designed and built — log-structured merge trees, quotient filters, linked lists and hash tables built atop them, and B-trees. I'll talk about principles that we followed in building them and what we learned from the experience.