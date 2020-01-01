Advanced Optimizations of Persistent Recurrent Neural Networks

Vasily Volkov, NVIDIA | Jeremy Appleyard, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) with small batch sizes tend to be bandwidth-bound when implemented naively. Persisting the majority of the inputs in low-level GPU memory can turn the problem back into a compute-bound one and see order-of-magnitude speedups. We'll dive into our methods to achieve performance in cuDNN's persistent RNN implementation, many of which are applicable to other persistent methods.