cuDNN v8 New Advances in Deep Learning Acceleration: APIs, Optimizations, and How to Tackle the Future Challenges in Hardware and Software
Mostafa Hagog, NVIDIA | Kevin Vincent, NVIDIA | Yang Xu, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
This talk will include a high level description of the new cuDNN v8 API, its software architecture, and a walk through multiple user-scenarios and how the API can be used for the users benefits.