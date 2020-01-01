After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
AI Innovation Success Stories in Retail and Consumer Products Industries
Alex Sabatier, NVIDIA | Paul Hendricks, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
AI is driving success in many areas of the retail and consumer industries. Learn more about use cases, customer references, and compelling value propositions from GPU-enabled technology. Topics include AI, computer vision, and machine learning. We'll discuss success stories with production-grade business impacts that cultivate an innovative fast-fail approach to driving consumer engagement, brand awareness, and operational efficiency.