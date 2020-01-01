AI Innovation Success Stories in Retail and Consumer Products Industries

Alex Sabatier, NVIDIA | Paul Hendricks, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

AI is driving success in many areas of the retail and consumer industries. Learn more about use cases, customer references, and compelling value propositions from GPU-enabled technology. Topics include AI, computer vision, and machine learning. We'll discuss success stories with production-grade business impacts that cultivate an innovative fast-fail approach to driving consumer engagement, brand awareness, and operational efficiency.