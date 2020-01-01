How NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstations, Virtual PCs, and Virtual Apps are Transforming Industries

Jits Langedijk, NVIDIA | Tony Foster, Dell EMC | Sean Massey, VMware | Thomas Poppelgaard, Poppelgaard.com | Dane Young, YOUNG TECHNOLOGIES, LLC ("YOUNGTECH")

GTC 2020

Graphics virtualization thought leaders and experts from across the globe who have deep knowledge of NVIDIA virtual GPU architecture and years of experience implementing virtual desktop infrastructure across multiple hypervisors will discuss how they transformed organizations, including how they leveraged multi-GPU support to boost GPU horsepower for photorealistic rendering and data-intensive simulation, and how they used GPU-accelerated deep learning or HPC virtual desktop infrastructure environments with ease using NVIDIA GPU CLOUD containers. VDI users across multiple industries can now harness the power of the world's most advanced virtual workstation to enable increasingly demanding workflows.