GPU Rendering for Architectural Visualization

Carlos Cristerna, Neoscape

GTC 2020

At Neoscape, we've created architectural visualization for over two decades. We've also waited days and weeks for our work to render in our CPU render farm — one of the biggest pain points for us and our clients. Now, NVIDIA's RTX GPU technology rendering has turned days into hours. We'll explain how Neoscape has been experimenting and implementing some of these new technologies with different goals in mind for our diverse clientele, from Chaos group GPU rendering to Epic Games real-time ray tracing.