The SpeechBrain Project

Mirco Ravanelli, Mila - Université de Motréal

GTC 2020

SpeechBrain is an open-source project that aims to develop an all-in-one speech toolkit based on PyTorch. Our goal is to create a single, flexible, user-friendly toolkit that can be used to easily develop state-of-the-art speech technologies. SpeechBrain will be a standalone framework that can significantly speed up research and development of speech and audio processing techniques. Indeed, it's a lot easier to familiarize oneself with a single toolkit than to learn several different frameworks, as one must do today. Moreover, using a single platform makes it easier to build a strong and fruitful community where members can share models, codes, baselines, and suggestions with a possible positive impact in the field of speech technologies. SpeechBrain is currently under development, and a first alpha version will be available in the next months. We'll describe the motivations, goals, and current status of the project.