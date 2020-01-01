Accelerating Graph Algorithms on Exascale Systems

Mahantesh Halappanavar, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory | Marco Minutoli, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

GTC 2020

We'll discuss our current efforts for accelerating graph algorithms on the latest US Department of Energy leadership systems. Graph methods are key kernels for large-scale data analytics, as well as for several exascale application domains, including smart grids, computational biology, computational chemistry, and climate science. We'll present our latest results on distributed implementations employing GPUs and accelerators of graph kernels such as community detection and influence maximization, showing how we can tackle large-scale problems with heterogeneous supercomputers.