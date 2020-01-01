A Data-Driven DNN-Based Fast Chip Thermal Solver

Jimin Wen, ANSYS INC | Akhilesh Kumar, Ansys

GTC 2020

Get to know ANSYS' strategy for the AI-based thermal solution of the modern chip-package-system design, as well as the data-driven DNN-based fast chip thermal solver we're going to announce. IC/package/system designers in the traditional semiconductor industry or 5G, automotive, and AI application will benefit the most from our session.