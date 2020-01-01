After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


VR Blast Forensics

Phillip Mulligan , Missouri University of Science and Technology | Benjamin Kwasa, Missouri University of Science and Technology

GTC 2020

We'll present a unique approach of coupling high-fidelity computational physics GPU-based solvers with the software Unity to produce a post-blast forensics virtual reality environment. We'll also cover the benefits of utilizing GPUs to perform both computational physics and VR rendering.



