VR Blast Forensics

Phillip Mulligan , Missouri University of Science and Technology | Benjamin Kwasa, Missouri University of Science and Technology

GTC 2020

We'll present a unique approach of coupling high-fidelity computational physics GPU-based solvers with the software Unity to produce a post-blast forensics virtual reality environment. We'll also cover the benefits of utilizing GPUs to perform both computational physics and VR rendering.