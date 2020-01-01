After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


HPC at Scale Enabled by DDN A3i and NVIDIA SuperPOD (Presented by DDN)

William Beaudin, DDN

GTC 2020

Enabling high performance computing through the use of GPUs requires an incredible amount of IO to sustain application performance. We'll cover architectures that enable extremely scalable applications through the use of NVIDIA's SuperPOD and DDN's A3I systems.



