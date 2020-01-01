A Deep Learning Approach to Improve the Reliability of Oil and Gas Systems

Henrik Ohlsson , C3.ai | Nikhil Krishnan, c3.ai

GTC 2020

The session is focused on applying deep learning to improve the reliability of large scale oil and gas processes by proactively predicting system failures. In particular, we will discuss BHC3 Reliability™, a productized, deep learning-based anomaly detection framework that uses system-of-system models for large-scale oil and gas processes.