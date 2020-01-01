After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
A Deep Learning Approach to Improve the Reliability of Oil and Gas Systems
Henrik Ohlsson , C3.ai | Nikhil Krishnan, c3.ai
GTC 2020
The session is focused on applying deep learning to improve the reliability of large scale oil and gas processes by proactively predicting system failures. In particular, we will discuss BHC3 Reliability™, a productized, deep learning-based anomaly detection framework that uses system-of-system models for large-scale oil and gas processes.