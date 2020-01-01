After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Applying AI and Large-Scale Machine Learning to Cash-Flow Forecasting for Small Businesses

Sricharan Kumar, Intuit | Sambarta Dasgupta, Intuit

GTC 2020

Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, representing an astounding 99.9 percent of all businesses, creating two-thirds of net new jobs, and accounting for 44 percent of economic activity. Yet, 50 percent of small businesses go out of busin



View More GTC 2020 Content