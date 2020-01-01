Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Workload Management for Complex Workflows on a GPU-Enabled Heterogeneous System

Douglas Jacobsen , Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory | Deborah Bard, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

GTC 2020

NERSC, the DOE mission supercomputing center, is integrating experimental science workflows into its existing HPC-centric workload. This introduces new scheduling requirements, including realtime computing demands and complex workflows that depend on exte