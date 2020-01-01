CUDA C++ in Jupyter: Adding CUDA Runtime Support to Cling

Axel Huebl , Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory | Simeon Ehrig, Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf

GTC 2020

Jupyter Notebooks are omnipresent in the modern scientist's and engineer's toolbox just as CUDA C++ is in accelerated computing. We present the first implementation of a CUDA C++ enabled read-eval-print-loop (REPL) that allows to interactively "script" the popular CUDA C++ runtime syntax in Notebooks. With our novel implementation, based on CERN's C++ interpreter Cling, the modern CUDA C++ developer can work as interactively and productively as (I)Python developers while keeping all the benefits of the vast C++ computing and library ecosystem coupled with first-class performance.