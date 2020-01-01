Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU

Adrien Herubel, Autodesk

GTC 2020

You'll learn all about Arnold, Autodesk's Academy Award winning production renderer for visual effects in film and feature animation, from lead engineer Adrien Herubel. He'll cover how Arnold was instrumental in the shift toward physically-based light transport simulation in production rendering, explore its ability to produce artifact-free images of dynamic scenes with massive complexity efficiently, and share an exclusive peek at the latest developments to Arnold GPU, accelerated by NVIDIA OptiX.