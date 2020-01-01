After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
High-Resolution Imaging from Single Molecules to Organisms
Gokul Upadhyayula, Advanced Bioimaging Center, University of California, Berkeley
GTC 2020
We'll present cutting-edge and transformative microscopy tools for fundamental and translational sciences that enable high temporal resolution imaging in living organisms, and scalable super-resolution imaging of whole brains.