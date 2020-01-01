Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

High-Resolution Imaging from Single Molecules to Organisms

Gokul Upadhyayula, Advanced Bioimaging Center, University of California, Berkeley

GTC 2020

We'll present cutting-edge and transformative microscopy tools for fundamental and translational sciences that enable high temporal resolution imaging in living organisms, and scalable super-resolution imaging of whole brains.