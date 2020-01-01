After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Accelerating M&E Workflows with NVIDIA RTX Server and Virtual GPU
Konstantin Cvetanov, NVIDIA | Richard Grandy, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn how NVIDIA RTX Server and Virtual GPU are revolutionizing media and entertainment workflows in the data center. We'll present industry-specific use cases, real-world application examples, and implementation best practices for RTX Server in virtualized environments.