Accelerating M&E Workflows with NVIDIA RTX Server and Virtual GPU

Konstantin Cvetanov, NVIDIA | Richard Grandy, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how NVIDIA RTX Server and Virtual GPU are revolutionizing media and entertainment workflows in the data center. We'll present industry-specific use cases, real-world application examples, and implementation best practices for RTX Server in virtualized environments.