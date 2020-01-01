NVIDIA Rapids on Summit Supercomputer: Early Experiences

Hao Lu, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

GTC 2020

Learn about the ongoing efforts at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility to deploy and support data analytics workloads on the Summit supercomputer using DASK and NVIDIA Rapids. First, we'll cover deployment and execution details of these frameworks for the Summit supercomputer. Then we'll introduce cuDF and cuML performance results of scientific dataset manipulation and CORAL-2 benchmarks.