After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
NVIDIA Rapids on Summit Supercomputer: Early Experiences
Hao Lu, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
GTC 2020
Learn about the ongoing efforts at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility to deploy and support data analytics workloads on the Summit supercomputer using DASK and NVIDIA Rapids. First, we'll cover deployment and execution details of these frameworks for the Summit supercomputer. Then we'll introduce cuDF and cuML performance results of scientific dataset manipulation and CORAL-2 benchmarks.