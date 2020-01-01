Do-it-Yourself Automatic Speech Recognition with NVIDIA Technologies

Adriana Flores, NVIDIA | Ananth Sankarasubramanian, NVIDIA | Purnendu Mukherjee, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Ever wondered how to get started on automatic speech recognition? How to make that generic speech-to-text (STT) model work for your domain-specific use case? We'll teach you how to create and evaluate ASR models that can accurately transcribe speech to text for your use case, including domain-specific words! We'll do this using the latest NVIDIA technologies for STT.