Inductive Biases for Robot Learning

Michael Lutter, TU Darmstadt

GTC 2020

While deep learning has propelled many applications, including computer vision and natural language processing, it hasn't enabled physical robots to achieve new tasks. We'll introduce the challenges of working with robots and the possibilities of deep learning for robotics, and we'll highlight the importance of constraining deep networks with domain knowledge to enable learning of controllers and models suitable for the physical world. Besides the application to robotics, our concepts for combining domain knowledge and deep learning also apply to other engineering disciplines and the natural sciences.