Empowering Virtual Reality and Machine Learning in the Hospital

Jean-Baptiste Masson, Institut Pasteur | Mohamed El Beheiry, Institut Pasteur

GTC 2020

A patient's journey through the hospital system involves long-established steps that, collectively, aim to define and provide the best treatment strategy. Two critical actors in this journey are the radiologist and the surgeon. They communicate via the patient's medical image. We'll discuss how we bring new GPU-based technologies, such as virtual reality and machine learning, to this very traditional place of work. We'll outline the degree to which these technologies have been useful in our medical collaborations, as well as how they can optimize outcomes for the patient.