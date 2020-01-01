HPL-AI: Benchmarking Half-Precision Hardware with Modern Numerical Linear Algebra

Piotr Luszczek, University of Tennessee

GTC 2020

We'll present the mixed-precision iterative and direct methods used by the HPL-AI benchmark. These new approaches are instrumental in kernel-based performance evaluation of modern hardware accelerators that offer fast implementation of limited-precision floating-point units. The scope of the benchmark spans a number of important computational patterns that scientific codes, both in the past and on modern GPUs, often rely upon. We had to resolve a number of numerical issues to achieve a robust implementation, and we'll present those results for relevant background on the design process involved in benchmarking and how it can be leveraged for the benefit of the GTC audience.