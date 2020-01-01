Material Interoperability Using Open Standards (MaterialX, Standard Surface, MDL)

Henrik Edstrom, Autodesk | Ashwin Bhat, Autodesk | Jan Jordan, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Material interoperability across applications and renderers has long been a big challenge in both the film/VFX industry and in architectural and product design visualization. Over the past few years, there has been significant progress in this area through industry collaboration on open standards like MaterialX, Standard Surface, and MDL. In this presentation we will share recent work from Autodesk on MaterialX and Standard Surface, and how these are used in 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, and other products. We will also present our recent collaboration with Nvidia on how MDL can be used as an implementation target for MaterialX and Standard Surface to leverage Nvidia's technology stack and hardware.