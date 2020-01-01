InsideOut: Industry Journey of Deep-Learning Perception Inside and Outside Autonomous Vehicles

Mahmoud Elkhateeb, Valeo

GTC 2020

We'll take you on an industry-level journey of the success stories and challenges of deep learning inside and outside autonomous vehicles, ranging from perceiving vehicle interior monitoring systems (inside) to perceiving the surrounding environment (outside), and how we use a cluster of NVIDIA multi-GPUs in our work. We'll talk about our work on monitoring systems that detect signs of distraction, drowsiness, the driver's heart rate, and even the passenger's metabolism. We'll also talk about autonomous driving systems using industry-level lidar and cameras for 3D object detection and semantic segmentation of the surrounding environment.