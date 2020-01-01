Document Understanding Platform: Extracting Structured Information from Financial Documents

Joy Rimchala, Intuit | TJ Torres, Intuit

GTC 2020

In today's highly automated world of financial services, consumers, the self-employed, and small business owners still face the tedious and time-consuming task of entering data manually from paper documents. Document Understanding is a company-wide initiative at Intuit that aims to make data preparation and entry obsolete through the application of computer vision and machine learning. We'll describe the design and modeling methodologies used to build this platform-as-a-service. Intuit's Document Understanding Platform orchestrates a variety of services and machine-learning capabilities using structured and unstructured documents uploaded by users, regardless of format (smartphone photos, PDFs, forms, etc.), and presents high-confidence results back within the company's product ecosystem.