Building MSOE's GPU-Powered Infrastructure for AI Instruction and Research

Bradley Palmer , NVIDIA | Derek Riley, Milwaukee School of Engineering

GTC 2020

Last September, Milwaukee School of Engineering, with NVIDIA, deployed a new hybrid cluster to serve multiple AI and HPC computing demands including instruction, student and faculty research, and industry collaborations. We'll describe the optimized accelerated computing architecture of this cluster and the software stack enabling these uses. We'll explain the lessons learned through the design, build, and deploy processes. We'll provide a blueprint for other institutions that seek to build GPU-accelerated computing infrastructure that supports similar diverse requirements.