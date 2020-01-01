Anomaly Detection of Diesel Engine Using Deep Learning with Xavier

Gyebong Jang, Yonsei University

GTC 2020

We've developed an anomaly-detection machine-learning algorithm that can be easily applied to a real machine using NVIDIA's Xavier. Many studies using machine-learning algorithms have been conducted recently, but an embedded board is essential in the field, where PC-based computing power such as construction equipment cannot be used. Using embedded boards like NVIDIA's TX2 and Xavier, it was easy to apply the trained model to real equipment.