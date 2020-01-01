After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Anomaly Detection of Diesel Engine Using Deep Learning with Xavier
Gyebong Jang, Yonsei University
GTC 2020
We've developed an anomaly-detection machine-learning algorithm that can be easily applied to a real machine using NVIDIA's Xavier. Many studies using machine-learning algorithms have been conducted recently, but an embedded board is essential in the field, where PC-based computing power such as construction equipment cannot be used. Using embedded boards like NVIDIA's TX2 and Xavier, it was easy to apply the trained model to real equipment.