Designing with Jetson Nano

Gabriele Gorla, NVIDIA | John Hsu, NVIDIA | Bridget Bissell, NVIDIA | Abeed Salam, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how to integrate the Jetson Nano System on Module into your product effectively. We'll explain how the engineers at NVIDIA design with the Jetson Nano platform. Topics include everything from feature selection to design trade-offs to electrical, mechanical, and thermal considerations, and more. We'll also deep-dive into the creation of Jetson Nano Developer Kit and how you can leverage our design resources.