Accelerating the Fulfillment Decision Process of Walmart Ecommerce by GPUs

Chenxin Ma , Walmart Labs | Mingang Fu, Walmart Labs

GTC 2020

We'll discuss how GPUs can speed up the process of sourcing service at Walmart. Sourcing is a major step to fulfill a customer order, and it can be treated as a combinatorial optimization problem. A high-quality solution under a strict time limit greatly enhances the customer experience. However, as more channels appear as fulfillment options, the scope of the problems grows tremendously, and solving them is quite computationally expensive. We'll illustrate how we developed a parallelized version of the solver engine in CUDA to explore billions of solution options in several milliseconds, and how a higher service level at a much lower cost potentially benefits Walmart's business.