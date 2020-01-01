After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Bringing the Autodesk VRED Raytracer to the GPU
Michael Nikelsky, Autodesk
GTC 2020
Autodesk VRED helps designers and engineers create product presentations, design reviews, and virtual prototypes using interactive raytracing and analytic render modes. We'll show how we brought the VRED raytracer to the GPU using NVIDIA Optix. We'll also talk about specific requirements and challenges we faced, and demonstrate the results we achieved utilizing NVIDIA RTX.