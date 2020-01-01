Bringing the Autodesk VRED Raytracer to the GPU

Michael Nikelsky, Autodesk

GTC 2020

Autodesk VRED helps designers and engineers create product presentations, design reviews, and virtual prototypes using interactive raytracing and analytic render modes. We'll show how we brought the VRED raytracer to the GPU using NVIDIA Optix. We'll also talk about specific requirements and challenges we faced, and demonstrate the results we achieved utilizing NVIDIA RTX.