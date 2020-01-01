After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
NVIDIA Video Technologies: Video Codec and Optical Flow SDK
Abhijit Patait, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
We'll present details of the recent updates to NVIDIA Video Codec SDK and NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK. Turing and later GPUs bring significant enhancements to video codec and optical flow hardware functionality. We'll discuss these enhancements, including how to use the features effectively for the best trade-off between performance and quality, as well as important use cases and their results.