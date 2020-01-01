NVIDIA Video Technologies: Video Codec and Optical Flow SDK

Abhijit Patait, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll present details of the recent updates to NVIDIA Video Codec SDK and NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK. Turing and later GPUs bring significant enhancements to video codec and optical flow hardware functionality. We'll discuss these enhancements, including how to use the features effectively for the best trade-off between performance and quality, as well as important use cases and their results.