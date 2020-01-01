RTX-accelerated Stellar GPU GI – Behind the Scenes of the SIGGRAPH 2019 Demo of the 3DS Global Illumination Renderer

Jan Meseth, Dassault Systemes

GTC 2020

We'll give an overview of the technology behind the 3DS global illumination renderer demo, the challenges building the demo, the insights gained from it, and the features developed since. Stellar GPU GI is the GPU backend of the global illumination renderer developed by Dassault Systèmes. First launched in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in early 2019, it enables rendering experts and novices alike, from design, simulation, and marketing, to generate interactive and offline high quality renderings. Its features and performance, especially in combination with RTX GPUs and RTX servers, were demonstrated to the world at SIGGRAPH 2019.