Enabling Workloads Using High-End Graphics through Windows Virtual Desktop

Manvender Rawat, NVIDIA | Denis Gundarev, Microsoft

GTC 2020

Learn how NVIDIA and Microsoft partner to bring Windows Virtual Desktop, using NVIDIA GPU instance, to provide a flexible and affordable cloud option for professional graphics workstations — used for CAD and 3D graphics workloads as well as virtual desktops — for knowledge workers who rely on graphics- and multimedia-intensive applications. We'll talk about multi-session desktops, other best practices for getting the best out of your deployments, and how to right-size your deployments in the cloud with Azure.



