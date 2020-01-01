After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Learn How to Drastically Increase the Relevance of Personal Recommendations

Alexander Kondrashkin, LoyaltyLab

GTC 2020

Recommender systems are not a new thing; their widespread use has become a must. Ways to increase their effectiveness most often come down to the selection of features and optimization of hyperparameters. However, there is a third approach — the selection of candidates and their subsequent ranking. Almost no one talks about this approach, although it gives a qualitative increase in the results. We have become obsessed with it and want to share how it can be used to increase the accuracy of personalized recommendations.



View More GTC 2020 Content