Learn How to Drastically Increase the Relevance of Personal Recommendations

Alexander Kondrashkin, LoyaltyLab

GTC 2020

Recommender systems are not a new thing; their widespread use has become a must. Ways to increase their effectiveness most often come down to the selection of features and optimization of hyperparameters. However, there is a third approach — the selection of candidates and their subsequent ranking. Almost no one talks about this approach, although it gives a qualitative increase in the results. We have become obsessed with it and want to share how it can be used to increase the accuracy of personalized recommendations.