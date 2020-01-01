After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Deep Recommendation Model Evolution in Alibaba
Frank Wei, Alibaba Group | Lingjie Xu, Alibaba Cloud
GTC 2020
We'll introduce the past and current practical deep learning-based recommendation models deployed in Alibaba's advertisement system, as well as how GPUs boost the development and deployment of our models. Recommendation, search, and advertising placement play an important role in ecommerce scenarios. In the emerging intersection of DL and recommendation models, DL greatly improves the models' accuracy.