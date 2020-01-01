Deep Recommendation Model Evolution in Alibaba

Frank Wei, Alibaba Group | Lingjie Xu, Alibaba Cloud

GTC 2020

We'll introduce the past and current practical deep learning-based recommendation models deployed in Alibaba's advertisement system, as well as how GPUs boost the development and deployment of our models. Recommendation, search, and advertising placement play an important role in ecommerce scenarios. In the emerging intersection of DL and recommendation models, DL greatly improves the models' accuracy.