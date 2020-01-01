Integrating the NVIDIA Material Definition Language in Your Application

Sandra Pappenguth, NVIDIA | Moritz Kroll, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The NVIDIA MDL SDK provides a rich toolset to integrate MDL in a wide range of renderers, from physically based ray tracing to real-time applications. In this tutorial-like session, we'll show how MDL materials and texturing functions can be compiled for OptiX/CUDA, DirectX, x86, and OpenGL target platforms. We'll also discuss how the MDL Distiller can be used to simplify MDL materials for use with real-time rendering solutions. Developers will learn about the available APIs and example code.