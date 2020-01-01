After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


Sharing Physically Based Materials Between Renderers with MDL

Lutz Kettner, NVIDIA | Jan Jordan, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll discuss the basics of NVIDIA's Material Definition Language, showing how a single material can be used to define matching appearances between different renderers and rendering techniques. Learn how physically based definitions can be defined, and what's entailed in supporting MDL within products or renderers.



