ProVR: Vulkan and OpenGL Using Quadro GPUs

Ingo Esser, NVIDIA | Robert Menzel, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll show recent developments in Vulkan and OpenGL for virtual reality, as part of our yearly talks about professional VR. Learn how new extensions in OpenGL and Vulkan improve the use of recent hardware features like variable rate shading and multiview rendering, as well as explicit multi-GPU rendering for VR head-mounted displays, multimonitor, and CAVE configurations.