ProVR: Vulkan and OpenGL Using Quadro GPUs
Ingo Esser, NVIDIA | Robert Menzel, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
We'll show recent developments in Vulkan and OpenGL for virtual reality, as part of our yearly talks about professional VR. Learn how new extensions in OpenGL and Vulkan improve the use of recent hardware features like variable rate shading and multiview rendering, as well as explicit multi-GPU rendering for VR head-mounted displays, multimonitor, and CAVE configurations.