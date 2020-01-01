Distributed Machine Learning on Virtualized Servers

Luke Wignall, NVIDIA | Mohan Potheri, VMware | Boris Kovalev, Mellanox

GTC 2020

Horovod is a distributed machine learning platform that can leverage GPUs for deep learning. We'll talk about a joint project between NVIDIA, Mellanox, and VMware to create a high-performance platform leveraging NVIDIA vCompute Server, Mellanox-based high speed networking, and vSphere PVRDMA. We'll compare the results of common benchmarks that ran with and without PVRDMA. We'll also discuss a reference architecture for leveraging vCompute server for ML.