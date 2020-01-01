Leveraging NVIDIA's Technology for the Ultimate Industrial Autonomous Transport Robot

Jean-Marc Alkazzi, BMW Group | Anthony Rizk, BMW Group

GTC 2020

BMW Group strives for the highest levels of innovation extending beyond car production. With NVIDIA, we're developing our own robotics pipeline to redefine logistics at BMW Group and impact the industry at large. We'll describe BMW Group's research and development work in one of our most recent applications: the Smart Transport Robot (STR). We'll also explain how we are leveraging NVIDIA's ISAAC framework for indoor transportation by building an enhanced autonomous transportation robot, and how we implemented SLAM and 3D pose estimation approaches on NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier to tackle the numerous challenges of a dynamic logistics environment.