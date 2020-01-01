Fast Data Pre-Processing with NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI)

Albert Wolant, NVIDIA | Joaquin Anton Guirao, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

With every new generation of GPU, it gets harder to keep the data pipeline full so that the GPU can be fully utilized. NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) solves that problem. It's a portable, open-source library for decoding and augmenting images and videos to accelerate deep-learning applications. Our goal is to show what DALI is and how it addresses the problems it was designed to solve. We'll also cover the challenges faced, and what we achieved in the past year.