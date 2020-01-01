After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
RTCore for Compute: Exploiting Computational Patterns Using NVIDIA RTX
Vishal Mehta, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn how to exploit NVIDIA RTCore and NVIDIA RTX for general-purpose compute. We'll provide a deep dive into computational patterns that can benefit from RTCore hardware; discuss code samples in domain of HPC/machine learning that can leverage them, and also discuss important metrics to consider while optimizing.