Graduate Fellowship Fast Forward Talks

Bill Dally, NVIDIA | Bastian Hagedorn, University of Münster | Chen-Hsuan Lin, Carnegie Mellon University | Huaizu Jiang, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | Lifan Wu, University of California, San Diego | Jeremy Bernstein, California Institute of Technology | Daniel Gordon, University of Washington | Ching-An Cheng, Georgia Institute of Technology | De-An Huang, Stanford University | Mariya Popova, Carnegie Mellon University

GTC 2020

Join a special presentation from our 2019-20 Graduate Fellowship recipients to learn "what's next" from the world of research and academia. Sponsored projects involve a variety of technical challenges, including efficiency of deep networks, robot learning, interactive AI, performance portability, deep-learning algorithms for computational chemistry, computer-vision techniques to support learning from large-scale unlabeled data, and physically-based rendering. We believe that these minds lead the future in our industry and we're proud to support the 2019-20 NVIDIA Graduate Fellows. We'll also announce the 2020-21 Graduate Fellows at this session. For more information on the NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship program, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/research/graduate-fellowships