After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Graduate Fellowship Fast Forward Talks
Bill Dally, NVIDIA | Bastian Hagedorn, University of Münster | Chen-Hsuan Lin, Carnegie Mellon University | Huaizu Jiang, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | Lifan Wu, University of California, San Diego | Jeremy Bernstein, California Institute of Technology | Daniel Gordon, University of Washington | Ching-An Cheng, Georgia Institute of Technology | De-An Huang, Stanford University | Mariya Popova, Carnegie Mellon University
GTC 2020
Join a special presentation from our 2019-20 Graduate Fellowship recipients to learn "what's next" from the world of research and academia. Sponsored projects involve a variety of technical challenges, including efficiency of deep networks, robot learning, interactive AI, performance portability, deep-learning algorithms for computational chemistry, computer-vision techniques to support learning from large-scale unlabeled data, and physically-based rendering. We believe that these minds lead the future in our industry and we're proud to support the 2019-20 NVIDIA Graduate Fellows. We'll also announce the 2020-21 Graduate Fellows at this session. For more information on the NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship program, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/research/graduate-fellowships