Multi-GPU Programming with Message-Passing Interface

Jiri Kraus, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how to program multi-GPU systems or GPU clusters using the message-passing interface (MPI) and OpenACC or NVIDIA CUDA. We'll start with a quick introduction to MPI and how it can be combined with OpenACC or CUDA. Then we'll cover advanced topics like CUDA-aware MPI and how to overlap communication with computation to hide communication times. We''ll also cover the latest improvements with CUDA-aware MPI, interaction with unified memory, the multi-process service, and MPI support in NVIDIA performance analysis tools.