Deep Learning Training for Conversational AI workloads - Audio Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing and Text-to-Speech

Davide Onofrio, NVIDIA | Purnendu Mukherjee, NVIDIA | Boris Ginsburg, NVIDIA | Poonam, NVIDIA | Alvaro, NVIDIA | Grzegorz Karch, NVIDIA | Oleksii Kuchaiev, NVIDIA | Joey, NVIDIA | Ryan, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We will discuss about advanced techniques on Deep Learning for Conversational AI, which includes Audio Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing and Text-to-Speech



