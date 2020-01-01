Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Deep Learning Training with Tensor Cores and Automatic Mixed Precision

Davide Onofrio, NVIDIA | Joey Conway, NVIDIA | Alvaro Garcia, NVIDIA | Chetan Tekur, NVIDIA | Michael O’Connor Paulius Micikevicius Cliff Woolley, NVIDIA | Kushan Ahmadian, NVIDIA | Michael Carilli, NVIDIA | Nathan Luehr, NVIDIA | Dusan Stosic, NVIDIA | Przemek Tredak, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We will discuss techniques for training deep learning models taking advantage of Tensor Cores and Automatic Mixed Precision