Winning Kaggle Competitions with GPUs: Reflections from Kaggle Grandmasters

Chris Deotte, NVIDIA | Dmitry (external), NVIDIA | Martin (external), NVIDIA | Jean-Francois Puget (CPMP) - Time series, Deep learning graph, NVIDIA | Christof Henkel (Dieter) - NLP, Computer Vision, Audio, NVIDIA | Ahmet Erdem/ Kazuki Onodera - Tabular data, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Meet Kaggle grandmasters and learn how to approach and succeed in different types of Kaggle competitions including tabular, image, natural language processing, and physics. Explore solutions and see how NVIDIA GPUs create top-performing models. Also learn how NVIDIA RAPIDS is allowing more possibilities with GPUs. Kaggle is an online platform that challenges participants to build models from real-world data to solve real-world problems while competing for highest model accuracy. NVIDIA RAPIDS is an open-source library that allows data scientists to build entire pipelines on GPU. RAPIDS accelerates feature search and engineering. And RAPIDS accelerates model training, validation, and inference.