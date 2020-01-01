After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Deep Learning Training with cuDNN

Maitreyi Roy, NVIDIA | Rohit Shukla, NVIDIA | Vikram Chandrashekar, NVIDIA | Mostafa, NVIDIA | Seth Walters, Anerudhan Gopal, Mathieu Zhang, NVIDIA | Slawek Stepniewski, NVIDIA | Yang Xu, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

NVIDIA cuDNN is foundational for deep-learning training on GPUs. Learn about the latest and upcoming features in cuDNN 8. Talk to NVIDIA experts about your use-cases and get your cuDNN questions answered.



View More GTC 2020 Content