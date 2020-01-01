Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Deep Learning Training with cuDNN

Maitreyi Roy, NVIDIA | Rohit Shukla, NVIDIA | Vikram Chandrashekar, NVIDIA | Mostafa, NVIDIA | Seth Walters, Anerudhan Gopal, Mathieu Zhang, NVIDIA | Slawek Stepniewski, NVIDIA | Yang Xu, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

NVIDIA cuDNN is foundational for deep-learning training on GPUs. Learn about the latest and upcoming features in cuDNN 8. Talk to NVIDIA experts about your use-cases and get your cuDNN questions answered.