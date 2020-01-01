Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Advanced Deep Learning Q & A

Davide Onofrio, NVIDIA | Cliff Woolley, NVIDIA | Alex Qi, NVIDIA | Joey Conway, NVIDIA | Alvaro Garcia, NVIDIA | Vinh Nguyen, NVIDIA | Abhishek Sawarkar, NVIDIA | Maggie Zhang, NVIDIA | Kaixi Hou, NVIDIA | Przemek Tredak, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We will talk about the latest Deep Learning developments. We will also discuss how to increase training/inference performance by taking advantage of Tensor Cores.